Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan react to Gizelle Bryant saying ‘RHODubai’ cast is like ‘watching paint dry’

Even though “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is Bravo’s first international franchise, the ladies’ drama keeps leading them back to the States.

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Dubai” stars Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury, and only seven episodes in, the wives have found themselves at odds with each other, and wives across the world.

Ayan, Brooks and Milan found themselves in a social media back-and-forth with "RHOBH" star Lisa Rinna, after Rinna addressed negativity towards her actions on "RHOBH" with an Instagram story that read, “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p------ are Go watch 'Dubai,'” causing the ladies and fans alike to think Rinna was alluding to 'Dubai’ being not as good as ‘Beverly Hills.’

Lisa Rinna at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 2, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ayan tweeted, “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth.”

Milan tweeted, “She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!”

Brooks tweeted, “@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? Hmmm.”

Rinna later spoke with Brooks and Milan via the phone and squashed their squabbles, but the Dubai ladies have found themselves back in the mouth of another housewife — Gizelle Bryant, of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Gizelle Bryant on "Watch What Happens Live." Charles Sykes/Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Bryant released an episode of her podcast with fellow "RHOP" Robyn Dixon, "Reasonably Shady," with guest Carlos King, a well-known reality television producer.

On the podcast, King said, “Let’s talk about 'The Real Housewives of Dubai,' which I like to say the 'Real Housewives of Buh-Bye' because for me those women studied every single housewife and it’s hard for me to get into them because I don’t think they’re being themselves. What do y’all think?”

Bryant responded, seemingly shading the entire cast besides Ayan. Bryant said, “I’ve only seen one, maybe one and a half episodes. The only thing that stands out to me is the model girl ... I feel like she’s at least entertaining to watch. The others is like paint drying. I’m looking for her (in) the next scene, so I will give her that.”

TODAY chatted with Ayan and Milan, who responded to Bryant’s statements about the cast.

Ayan said, “I don’t agree with that, as much as I respect Gizelle. But Lesa and me literally carry the show. So she needs to watch more than one episode to see what’s going on. It’s an ensemble cast. You can’t judge when you’ve only watched one and a half.”

Milan added, “I feel like Gizelle should actually know better, and girl, worry about your fashions first before you worry about us.”

With only a few episodes left, time will only tell who else the Dubai ladies can get into it with.

Bravo and TODAY are both owned by the same parent company, NBC Universal.