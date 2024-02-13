How Leo Woodall's 'White Lotus' character almost prevented him from landing 'One Day'

Leo Woodall is back starring in "One Day," a romantic comedy about how two people's lives intertwine over the course of 20 years.

But he said it was a temporary detail from his time on Season Two of "The White Lotus" that almost prevented him from getting the part while he was auditioning for the new Netflix series.

"I say it was accidental that I had my 'cowabunga' tattoo on my neck," Woodall said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Feb. 13. "But secretly, I just really liked it. So I kept it on."

Leo Woodall talks his former role on "White Lotus" and his current leading role in "One Day." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Woodall was referring to his "White Lotus" character Jack's neck tattoo, which featured the catch-phrase in a cursive font.

When Jenna Bush Hager asked if he had ever thought about getting a permanent tattoo of the word, Woodall replied: "A couple times. But no, thankfully, I didn't get it."

The temporary nature of his tattoo helped land him the starring role in Netflix's "One Day," a love story that spans 20 years.

"I just wanted to do from the get-go," he said. "I didn't really know the story, and then when I started auditioning, I started reading the book and got very into it. And I think it's just a lovely story."

The 27-year-old actor credited makeup, hair and prosthetics to help him age 20 years throughout the show. "I tried to, like, do things to make myself older and they sort of stopped me because I was doing too much," he said with a laugh.

Before "One Day," Woodall starred in the second season of the murder mystery anthology series "The White Lotus." Season Two, set in Sicily, Italy, featured his co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and more.

Woodall recalled meeting "The Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli and that he forgot how to speak properly.

"I remember going into that show feeling like a little chipmunk," he said. "I was looking at all these stars and hoping I'd fit in. I immediately met Michael Imperioli and got a bit starstruck and forgot how to speak English. I was like, 'Nice to hi you.' So it didn't go off to a good start."

And it wasn't just Imperioli who captivated Woodall — he said he was nervous to work with Coolidge in particular.

"I was nervous for all of it, but especially her because she's so good at what she does and makes up just like, the wackiest lines," he said. "She started a scene by saying like, 'I was on the beach today and I saw a squid the size of a wheelbarrow.' and I was like, 'Oh, OK?'"

Woodall added that the show's creator, Mike White, encouraged improvisation on set.

"He wants you to kind of make stuff up, and (Coolidge is) obviously a master at that," Woodall said.

Woodall said hearing about the upcoming third season has caused him "so much FOMO," or fear of missing out.

"You just go into a quiet room and you just flip things over," he jokingly said about how he's trying to control his FOMO.

He's not the only former cast member who feels left out. Coolidge told TODAY.com earlier this month she's sad that to her knowledge, she is not a part of the upcoming season, as her character Tanya appeared to die from a fall during the Season 2 finale.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do. When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything,” Coolidge said. “It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess.”

She added: “But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it.”

The third season of "The White Lotus" will be set in Thailand, HBO confirmed last month, and will star Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger and more — plus a familiar face from Season One, Natasha Rothwell.