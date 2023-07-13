Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith 10 years after his death: 'I miss you big guy'

Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of them together on Instagram July 13.

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

It’s not clear who Taylor is, but it could be late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022.

Michele, 36, and Monteith co-starred on the Fox series “Glee” and dated from 2012 until he died of a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31. Michele, who has also won raves for her work in Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” has since gone on to marry Zandy Reich, with whom she has a son, Ever, 2.

Michele’s post was met with a warm reception from fans.

“The life you’ve made for yourself, he’d be so happy for you,” someone commented. “Funny Girl on Broadway and your beautiful family. He truly is resting in peace looking down with his amazing smile blessing you.”

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith in a scene from "Glee." 20thCentFox / Everett Collection

“Can’t believe it’s been 10 years already,” another person wrote.

“Damn. I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years. I remember this horrific day like it was yesterday,” someone else commented.

This isn’t the first time Michele has publicly commented on the anniversary of Monteith’s death.

“Today we remember the laughter and joy you brought into our lives every day,” she wrote on the two-year anniversary of his death in a since-deleted tweet in 2015. “We think of you always and love you so.”

Monteith died during “Glee’s” run and the show honored him in the Season Five episode “The Quarterback,” which acknowledged his death, as well as the death of his character, Finn.

A couple on screen and off, Cory Monteith and Lea Michele attended the 12th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8, 2013, in Los Angeles, a little more than a month before his death. Getty Images

Series creator Ryan Murphy has since said he would’ve handled the death differently if he could do it over.

“I’ve thought a lot about that recently and I would not have done that (episode) now. I just would not have done it. I felt like it was way too raw and way too soon,” he said last year on the “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” podcast.

“Now if this had happened, I would be like, ‘That’s the end because you can’t really recover from something like that,’” he added.

Murphy also said he was faced with a lot of challenges after they decided to do a tribute.

“I remember even then thinking, ‘OK, well, if we’re going to do this, people are going to have a lot of feelings,’” he said. “I was in such a blur of grief, to be honest, and so devastated by his death.”