Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!

Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.

While riding in a car, Michele and Criss (who played Rachel and Blaine on the high school musical series that aired from 2009 to 2015) are jamming out with abandon to Journey's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'." As she writes in the caption, "(W)hen you’re with your best friend and don’t stop believin’ randomly comes on the radio 🎶🤣"

Their enthusiasm is so infectious, it's nearly impossible to not want to jam along with them.

Darren Criss and Lea Michele performing at the Manchester O2 Apollo in the UK in 2018. Alamy Stock Photo

The song became an unofficial theme for the singers in "Glee," who performed it multiple times during the show's run. The first time was in the series' premiere, with the cast rocking out to the crowd-pleaser in such a way that it gave the song a whole new life.

While the series ended in 2015, many of its casts' stars have continued to rise. Currently, Michele is starring in "Funny Girl" on Broadway, while Criss, 35, recently appeared in the revival of "American Buffalo," also on Broadway.

Criss visited Michele in October at her show with his wife, Mia, proving they really are still close. Michele posted a photo of the three of them on Instagram, writing, "The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade 😂 I love you"

It's quite a "journey" they've both been on!