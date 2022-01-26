No, Lea DeLaria is not Che Diaz, as she reminds fans in funny ‘public service announcement’

Lea DeLaria isn't afraid to poke fun at herself, and she made that pretty clear in a hilarious new video message for her fans.

On Tuesday, the "Orange Is the New Black" star posted a short clip on her Instagram page and called the post a "public service announcement."

In the video, the actor sports a graphic T-shirt and sits in front of a poster as she says, "Just want to put it out there: I’m not Che Diaz. Thank you for your time.”

In case you missed the myriad of memes on Twitter, Che Diaz is a fictional character played by actor Sara Ramirez on the “Sex and the City” reboot series, “And Just Like That....” Over the past few weeks, many social media users have been making memes featuring the nonbinary podcast personality who has caught the eye of Cynthia Nixon’s’ character, Miranda.

Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes on "And Just Like That." HBO Max

Miranda, who is married to Steve Brady (actor David Eigenberg) on the show, came out in a recent episode and many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share their feelings about the emotional rollercoaster her character is riding this season.

In December, one Twitter user even suggested that DeLaria should have played the character since she has a similar look to Ramirez.

Many of DeLaria's followers got a kick out of her cheeky video and had some fun in the comments section.

"Aren’t you though? 😂" one wrote. Another commented, "Okay but have we ever seen you & Che Diaz in the same room AT THE SAME TIME?!?!"

Many Instagram users applauded the actor for her fun sense of humor and one wrote "Best post eVeR!!! 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥👏." Another chimed in to say, "Haha Che Diaz wishes! 😂😘."

Ramirez recently joined in on the Che Diaz fun and responded to social media users who have made fun of the character in a sassy Twitter post.

"Spoiler alert: if you're suddenly hate following me you're going to be sorely disappointed. There's nothing but love in my energy field at this time. Thanks for stopping by," Ramirez wrote.