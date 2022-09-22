On Sept. 22, the "Law & Order" franchise will go where it hasn't gone before — a three-hour premiere event in which all three shows will cross over into one another. Oh yeah, and all three squads are helmed by "fierce" women.

TODAY caught up with those three leading ladies, Mariska Hargitay (Capt. Olivia Benson, "Law & Order: SVU"), Camryn Manheim (Lt. Kate Dixon, "Law & Order") and Danielle Moné Truitt (Sgt. Ayanna Bell, "Law & Order: Organized Crime"), at the "Law & Order" premiere red carpet event on Sept. 19 and chatted about the female collaboration in the crossover scenes.

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson in the "Law & Order" premiere "Gimme Shelter." NBC

Hargitay, who portrays the indomitable Capt. Olivia Benson on "SVU," told TODAY it was "amazing" to work with "such badasses and such incredible human beings."

"I loved Danielle from the minute I met her," she said. "Camryn and I have been friends for a long time. So I was just jumping for joy. And I've been such a fan of hers for a long time that when she joined the Dick Wolf universe, I was so thrilled and happy and just wanted to celebrate her."

Manheim noted, "There's something really special when you have the captain, the lieutenant — these powerful women."

Truitt echoed that sentiment and said working with Hargitay and Manheim was "so cool."

"I just — I love women, and I love how powerful we are in this world," she said.

For more must-see cast interviews and nostalgia, watch a special “Law & Order” filled edition of “PopStart Plus” at 7PM EST on the Today All Day channel on Peacock or on your smart TV.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon and Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell. NBC

"Mariska is a sweet woman, Camryn is a sweet woman. I like to say I am too," Truitt continued. "We have big hearts, and we're just happy to be in the positions that we're in. So I think when we work together, you get all of that gratefulness. You get all of the fierce talent, all of the love, just together. We're encouraging one another and lifting each other up. I think that that's really, really important."

Hargitay said there's "an effortlessness and a trust and an ease" among the group.

"Here are a bunch of women who have had quite a journey," she explained. "So it's really fun to all stand together like superheroes."

The trio will come together Thursday, Sept. 22, with the other members of their teams when complications arise in a case after a girl is shot.

"If you want to get something done, well, listen, we'll make sure this happens," Manheim said. "And we did."

“Law & Order: SVU” returns Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET as part of a crossover premiere event with “Law & Order” at a special time, 10 p.m., and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” also at a special time, 8 p.m.