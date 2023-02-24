How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ honored Richard Belzer in the latest episode

Richard Belzer received one final send-off from his old partners on "Law & Order: SVU" at the end of the latest episode, "King of the Moon."

The Feb. 23 installment, which was directed by "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay, ended with a card reading "In memory of Richard Belzer" in the show's iconic font.

The tribute came four days after the comedian and actor died at 78. Belzer played Detective John Munch in 326 episodes of the show, making his final appearance in 2016. Belzer also played the same character on the series "Homicide: Life on the Street" from 1993-99.

The subtle tribute to Belzer followed his former castmates remembering his legacy on social media following his death.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world,” Hargitay wrote on Instagram.

“Never met anyone like him, and I never will again,” former "SVU" star Christopher Meloni wrote on Instagram.

Hargitay also reflected on TODAY on Feb. 23 about working with Belzer for nearly 17 years.

Richard Belzer and Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Alamy Stock Photo

"He was family, and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust," she said. "And he brought so much joy to the set."

"It was such a privilege to know him," she added.