Laura Dern made a surprise cameo in the ‘White Lotus’ season premiere

Viewers of "The White Lotus" may have recognized the familiar voice dropping multiple f-bombs over the phone in the show's Season Two premiere — it belonged to Oscar winner Laura Dern.

The folks at HBO confirmed Dern's voiceover in an email to TODAY.

Dern's profane-laden cameo came soon after Hollywood bigwig Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) arrived to the White Lotus in Sicily with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and his dad Bert (F. Murray Abraham). Dominic dashes off to make a phone call to his estranged wife, Abby, played by Dern, who promptly tells him to go f--- himself.

Laura Dern, right, lets Michael Imperioli, left, have it in a profanity-laden phone call in the Season Two premier of HBO's "The White Lotus." HBO Max/Getty Images

Abby lashes out at Dominic, who is visiting Sicily to trace his family's roots, after he tells her he's sorry for the indiscretions that have caused their marriage woes.

Abby screams at Dominic to “Shut the f--- up" and also calls him "You f------ piece of f----- s---!” among her many other creative profanities. She also lets Dominic know that both she and their daughter, who is at home with her, both hate him now.

It’s hardly the first time viewers have heard Dern freak out on TV, or have you already forgotten her character Renata’s classic “I will not NOT be rich!” tirade from Season Two of "Big Little Lies"?

Dern has collaborated with "The White Lotus" creator Mike White in the past. She co-created and starred in White's dramedy series "Enlightened," which aired from October 2011 until March 2013 on HBO.

"The White Lotus" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.