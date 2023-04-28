The official send-off for James Corden was not his last time hosting on Friday. It was when the mafia ... err, the family of other late-night hosts, gave him permission to leave.

In a sketch posted to Twitter April 28, late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and even David Letterman broke into Corden's house to go over their terms for his departure from "The Late Late Show With James Corden." The last episode of the show aired on Friday morning.

The bit opens with a sleeping Corden rolling over in bed to find Meyers staring at him.

"You can't just leave a talk show," the "Late Night" host tells Corden.

Kimmel then appears in a dark corner and turns on a light. "Hosting a network late-night talk show makes you part of a very exclusive club," he says.

"If we're going to let you leave, we need to know you'll keep our sacred secrets. Also, I hope you don't mind, I borrowed your mouth guard," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star says, spitting out a dental guard.

The secrets Corden must keep, they say, are that late-night hosts do not watch every show or movie guests come on to promote. And they regularly fake laugh when guests make unfunny jokes.

Meyers and Kimmel then burst into fake laughs. Suddenly, Colbert emerges from Corden's closest, also fake laughing.

"I appreciate you all feeling passionate enough to break into my home, but I promise not to reveal any of our secrets. Now can you please leave," Corden says.

The group tries to coax him into staying because it's the only job he can get that will allow him to sing and dance every night.

Still, the "Carpool Karaoke" host doesn't bite.

"I've thought long and hard about this," he says. "It's maybe the hardest decision of my life. But, I am leaving."

Near the end of the sketch — after a surprise cameo from a heavily bearded Letterman — there's one pressing matter left to discuss: Who gets what from Corden's show segments.

They all pull out their lists and say in unison: "Carpool Karaoke."

"You can't have any of my ideas," Corden says, "I'm not growing a beard. I'm not doing any of this."

Kimmel then tells the departing host they have no choice but to "revoke your invitation to the Met Gala."

Meyers burns the invite as the hosts break into evil laughs. Corden then suddenly wakes up, revealing the whole thing was a nightmare.

The sketch fast forwards six months to reveal Corden on "The Masked Singer" alongside one last fellow ex-host — onetime "Daily Show" star Trevor Noah.

"Wow they brought out all the heavy hitters!" someone tweeted.