Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian say they have insecurities, just like everyone else.

In Season Three, Episode Nine, of "The Kardashians," the girls sat down and talked about their insecurities when Jenner came over to do Kardashian Barker's makeup with her older sister in the room.

"I do think that you should be confident even in your imperfections," Kardashian Barker told Kardashian after she showed her a photo of herself with seemingly bad hair.

"I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now, like, fully editing (their pics)," Jenner said. "Like the editing and the edits. I went through that stage too, and I feel like I'm in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you."

While Jenner revealed that she used to over-edit her photos, she said that no matter what she's always felt like “the most confident person in the room."

In fact, she said the "biggest misconception" about herself is that she's insecure because of the work she's done on her face.

"I've only gotten fillers, and I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story," she said. "I will always want everyone to just love themselves."

As for Kardashian, she noted that she used to be the "most confident" person around until society told her otherwise.

She even showed her sisters an old throwback photo of herself looking "fat."

"I've been torn apart the minute that I've gone on TV," she said. "I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore it's not good enough."

"We're still growing and evolving and it's just unfair, I think to have so much pressure put on people. I think we're all just trying to do the best we can," Kardashian added. "Who knows if I never heard mom say — talk about my nose that I would ever think I needed a nose job."

“Right,” Kardashian Barker responded. “I definitely heard her talk about your nose.”

At that point, Jenner chimed into the conversation and said she felt the exact same way that Kardashian did when she was younger and her family would make fun of her ears.

"That f---ed me up. I never thought about my ears then, for like, five years I never wore an updo. And then I had Stormy and she has my ears and it made me realize how much I love them," she said.