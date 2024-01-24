Kyle MacLachlan has an idea for a 'SATC' show starring Trey

It's been more than 20 years since Kyle MacLachlan portrayed Charlotte York's first husband, Trey MacDougal, on "Sex and the City," but the actor still has a special place in his heart for his blue-blood character, who never ceased to shock Charlotte with the depths of his mommy issues.

MacLachlan stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY on Jan. 24 to promote “Varnamtown," the new true crime podcast he hosts.

When weatherman Al Roker asked MacLachlan what Trey would be doing today, the actor didn't miss a beat. "I know exactly what he would be doing. He'd be still living with his mom, Bunny. They'd have their own show, the 'Bunny and Trey Show,' and it would be very popular on HBO," said MacLachlan.

"I'm trying to sell my idea," he jokingly added.

While "SATC" fans might love the idea of another spinoff, the actor who played Bunny on the original series, Frances Sternhagen, passed away in November.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte and Kyle MacLachlan as Trey, with Frances Sternhagen as Bunny, background third from right, in Season Three of "Sex and the City." HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection

MacLachlan paid tribute to Sternhagen on Instagram on Nov. 30 when he posted a video of a scene highlighting the hilariously oedipal bond between their characters.

"We made a great comedy duo on #SexAndTheCity," MacLachlan wrote of his late co-star. "I learned so much watching you, silently taking notes. As Trey said, 'Mother knows best,' and you truly were a master, #FrancesSternhagen. Your effervescent energy and professionalism on and off screen will be deeply missed."

Trey and Bunny's creepy devotion to one another never failed to make Charlotte (Kristin Davis) squirm.

In one memorable scene from the show's fourth season, Charlotte opened the bathroom door to find Trey soaping in the bathtub — with Bunny chatting away while sitting beside him on a stool.

MacLachlan told TODAY.com back in 2018, “Anytime I got to work with Frances Sternhagen was a joy because the situations that they had us in as mother and son were so uncomfortable.”

He then recalled filming the bathtub scene, and added, “There was one scene in particular when I’m taking a bath and she’s sitting on the toilet smoking a cigarette and we’re having a conversation. And Charlotte comes in, and of course, Kristin Davis has got the greatest look on her face of shock and disgust and ‘Now what do I do?’ That was a particularly fond memory.”