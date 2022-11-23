It's been a little over two months since Season Two "Love Is Blind" stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati got together during Netflix's "After the Altar" special ... and then announced they had broken up after it aired.

Since then, Abrams shared that he is seeing someone new. In an October video, Abrams implied he was on a date, but didn't show the face of the person across the table.

On Nov. 18, Abrams moved out of the soft launch stage and into the hard launch, sharing a reel of him and his partner and tagging her directly. Her name is Tania Leanos.

The Instagram reel, set to the song "She’s a Lady” by Tom Jones, has memorable moments from their time together as a couple. Leanos posted a similar video on her Instagram.

Both videos had similar captions: The other individual's username and a heart.

Two weeks after "After the Altar" aired on Netflix, which saw Abrams and Vempati coming together, Abrams revealed that the co-stars had broken up and that he had "embarked on a new relationship."

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I are today," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Since 'After The Alter' was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.

"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regrets," he said.

While Abrams and Vempati connected in the pods, the two ended up pursing different partners on the show. Vempati got engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee but decided to call off their relationship at the wedding.

Vempati hasn't posted a response to Abrams' news. She published a book, "I Choose Myself," after "After the Altar" came out.