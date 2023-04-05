Did Kwame of ‘Love Is Blind’ go on ‘Married at First Sight’? Fans think so

Turns out "Love Is Blind" Season Four cast member Kwame Appiah might be familiar to the world of reality TV.

A viral TikTok video captured a man who resembled Kwame in the Season 10 premiere of “Married at First Sight," a Lifetime show with a similarly daring premise. Instead of dating in pods a la "Love Is Blind," contestants are paired before meeting and forced to, you guessed it, marry at first sight.

"Not Kwame on "Married at First Sight," one person wrote on a TikTok.

Internet sleuths think they figured out how the former soccer pro leapfrogged from one show to another. "Love Is Blind" and "Married at First Sight" are both produced by Kinetic Content.

"The shows have the same producers. So they probably saved him for 'Love Is Blind' when they didn't find a match," one person commented on the resurfaced video.

"They couldn't find him a match so he really said, next show please," another person commented.

"The creator of 'Love is Blind' also created 'Married at First Sight.' It makes sense," someone else wrote.

Although things didn't work out for Kwame during his first attempt at reality TV show dating, this time seems to be going pretty well: He left the pods engaged to Chelsea Griffin. He didn't have to be married at first sight — he could be engaged with no sight at all.

TODAY has reached out to Kinetic Content for comment.