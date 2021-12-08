Kristin Davis is sharing a bittersweet tribute to late co-star Willie Garson.

Next to a photo of the cast of the new "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That ...," she posted Wednesday on Instagram, Davis hailed "brilliant Willie’s performance" in the series, which premieres Thursday on HBO Max.

"I wanted to start today by paying homage to fiends (sic) old and new. Especially our dear @willie.garson. This a picture of our first read thru for And Just Like That…," Davis wrote in her caption.

"This was a joyful reunion for many of us and also the first time we met some of our incredible new friends and cast members. Tonight we premier the new show and tmr you can all finally see it. Along with brilliant Willie’s performance," she continued.

Davis concluded her heartfelt post with a wish that Garson were here to toast the new show's launch with his co-stars.

"We wish he could be here to celebrate with us . But we know he is enjoying the hoopla from afar ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, the male best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, died Sept. 21 of pancreatic cancer.

Davis and the rest of the "Sex and the City" stars all showered Garson with loving tributes on Instagram after his passing.

"Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him," Davis, who plays Charlotte York, wrote next to a gallery of photos of the late actor.

Davis also highlighted what a devoted single dad Garson was to his son, Nathen.

"I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood," she wrote. "We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie."

In her own heartbreaking post, Parker called Garson's death "unbearable," and shared memories from the pair's "30 + year friendship."

"A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she wrote.