Unlike her 'AJLT' character, Kristin Davis says marriage is not her 'thing'

Kristin Davis' "Sex and the City" character, Charlotte York, spent years searching for Mr. Right in the hopes of one day tying the knot and living happily ever after.

Though her first marriage failed, Charlotte finally found true love in the most unexpected of places — with her divorce lawyer Harry Goldenblatt. The couple's happy family life is on full display in the Max revival, “And Just Like That..."

But in real life, Davis, 58, never yearned to say "I do." In fact, she's not interested in marriage at all.

"We have very different lifestyles, you know?” Davis said of her and her character on a recent episode of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s podcast, “Best Friend Energy.”

"I'm not married, I have never been married, it’s not my thing. I was never focused on it," she added.

Kristin Davis said that unlike her "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That..." character, Charlotte York, she's not interested in marriage. Max

When Teplin pointed out that Charlotte was basically obsessed with finding a husband, Davis replied, "I know, and that took some acting, let me tell you. It really did.”

The former "Melrose Place" star said other than her disinterest in marriage, she and Charlotte have a lot in common.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte and Evan Handler as Harry in "And Just Like That..." Max

“The essence of my personality is the same (as Charlotte’s) because I think after 25 years, like, how could it not be, you know what I mean?” she said, though she later noted she was actually a mix of Charlotte and Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite being no fan of nuptials, Davis recalled that she enjoyed filming Charlotte’s first walk down the aisle with her ex-husband, Trey MacDougal, played by Kyle MacLachlan.

“I loved my first wedding,” said Davis, laughing. “I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it, so I loved it."

Just last month, Davis reflected on welcoming children later in life during a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“For me, there was no other way that it could have happened,” said Davis, who adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose, in 2011 and her son, Wilson, in 2018, years after filming "Sex and the City" and its subsequent feature films.

“People sometimes say, ‘Oh, do you regret this, or regret that?’” she continued. “No, I don’t have any regrets because I love my kids, and I don’t think I was ready (before). I wasn’t there in my head or my heart yet.”

Davis has been able to fly home every weekend to be with her children while shooting "And Just Like That..."

“I would never say yes to a job where I was gone that long unless it was this job. I love this job,” she said. “Obviously, we’ve had this incredible experience of working together for 25 years now."

"It was an unusual situation," she added. "It was hard, no lie, but it’s kind of a good problem to have.”