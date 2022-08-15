Kristin Chenoweth shocks Steve Harvey with NSFW answer on ‘Family Feud’

Kristin Chenoweth made host Steve Harvey blush with her risqué answer on Sunday's episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

It all started when Harvey kicked off a round with the question, “We asked 100 women: After the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

The actor and Broadway star, 54, was quick to buzz in with her answer, “Rhymes with —" followed by a bleep.

While her answer was censored in the TV broadcast, the official Family Feud YouTube page later revealed that Chenoweth said, “Rhymes with ‘heinous.’”

Steve Harvey did a double take. YouTube

Harvey was clearly unprepared for Chenoweth's response right out of the gate. He turned away from her as if he needed a minute to recover, while Chenoweth’s competitor, actor and writer Kathy Najimy, burst out laughing.

“I’m sorry, I’m a good Christian girl. Forgive me!” said Chenoweth, who was competing to raise money for the Kristin Chenoweth Arts and Education Fund.

Unfortunately for Chenoweth’s team, her spicy answer was not on the board. Later in the round, she could be seen mouthing “I’m sorry” to her fellow players.

Chenoweth seemed surprised by her answer, too! YouTube

After the round was over, Harvey teased Chenoweth about her not-safe-for-work guess.

Harvey jokingly ordered Chenoweth back to her team. YouTube

“‘Nicest woman I’ve ever met,’” he said, making fun of how he had introduced Chenoweth earlier. “'Oh, my God, I can just tell you’re a wonderful person’ … Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks!”

Chenoweth mentioned the funny moment afterward on Twitter, retweeting a fan who called her bleeped answer “everything.”

“It was an ‘oopsie!’” the singer replied.