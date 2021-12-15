Kristen Johnston on now being the 2nd most iconic death in 'Sex and the City' history

And just like that ... we were at another funeral.

After the "Sex and the City" reboot's creators killed off Mr. Big in the "And Just Like That..." premiere last week, diehard fans of the show couldn't help but think of another iconic death in the original HBO series: Lexi Featherston.

In an episode aptly titled "Splat!" — the 40-year-old quintessential New York party girl meets her end by falling out an open window 18 stories high after a dramatic tirade lamenting the city's cultural demise. Played by "3rd Rock From the Sun" star Kristen Johnston, the brash and brazen character firmly cemented herself into the zeitgeist; the brief moment is still quoted to this day. So we couldn't help but wonder: What does Johnston have to say now that she may have been replaced with a more shocking death?

"I heard there's a huge death and a Peloton," Johnston, 54, told TODAY on Friday. At the time, she still hadn't seen the reboot's premiere. "Unfortunately, I'm on Twitter so all the spoilers were released. I am gonna watch it this weekend."

TODAY caught up with Johnston to reflect on the obnoxiously lovable character, beloved scene and the moment's backstory.

TODAY: How did you get involved with "Sex and the City"?

Kristen Johnston: So I'd been friends with Sarah Jessica (Parker) for years. We were both in the Naked Angels Theater Company together during our early days in New York. So I've known her literally since we were in our 20s. She and I had always talked about me one day doing it. Also through her, I knew Michael Patrick King and that whole crowd. They had asked me a couple times to do (the show) and for whatever reason, I just could never do it and it sucked.

So finally, it's the last season and I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm never going to do your show after all this.' Then Michael actually called me and was like, 'We have this little turn we want you to do. It's just two scenes. Shoot it in one day. Be in and be out. It's the second to last episode.' I was, like, totally. I was so psyched. I was just gonna do a show with a friend and do a little guest star turn. We shot it in just one day. I was in a play at the time and moved on from it.

Kristen Johnston as Lexi Featherston.

Then when it aired, I was living in New York. I mean, I was like, 'Oh my God, this must be like what really being famous is like' because the next day, I live in the Village and it was like, everybody was shouting, 'Hey queen! Can you do my outgoing message?' This is back when we had voicemail. They were like, 'Can you be my outgoing message and say 'New York is over!' And that went on for like three months. I felt a little bit like I was the Beatles or something. I had never had a reaction to anything like this.

"I think New York was transitioning and people were feeling nostalgic for the sort of edgier New York and she sort of captured that or the writing did."

TODAY: Yes, I had a roommate in 2007 who repeated the 'Ooh, a candle' line daily to me. Is it weird to have been on one of the most long-standing sitcoms of the '90s and then this is the thing that gets you recognized?

Johnston: (Laughs) "It's great because the only thing I mean, I've been around this business for like an embarrassingly long time at this point. The only thing I know for sure is whatever you think is going to be successful and change your life won't. And then whatever you're like, Oh, whatever, I'm just gonna shoot this little thing with a friend of mine all of a sudden becomes this iconic thing for the ages. So I guess the lesson is just never assume.

Everything that's gonna happen is probably the opposite. But it was fun. Anytime something like that hits the zeitgeist or a little, it obviously hit a lot of people in this real way. I think New York was transitioning and people were feeling nostalgic for the sort of edgier New York and she sort of captured that or the writing did. And so whenever you're lucky enough to be a part of something like that, it's just great. So you just sort of take it like, that's so awesome that I got to be able to do that.