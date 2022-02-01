What Kristen Bell was really drinking in her new Netflix show

Hollywood has a way of making everything look real.

In Kristen Bell's new show, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window," she plays Anna, a woman with a drinking problem, who believes that she might have witnessed a murder one day while strongly being under the influence.

Although it looked like Bell was making her character's alcoholism look real by drinking glasses and glasses of wine on set, she said that she actually substituted a healthier substance while making the hilarious show.

Kristen Bell as Anna, who holds a glass of wine that's actually grape juice, in episode 101 of "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window." Colleen E. Hayes / Netflix

"I didn't slip in anything real because I was already coming to work pretty drunk," Bell told E! News with a laugh.

However, she explained that after filling her wine glasses with grape juice at the beginning of filming, she decided that hibiscus tea would be a better option for her because it contained less sugar.

"I was just having a complete sugar crash after the first scene," she explained about drinking so much grape juice. "And we switched to hibiscus tea, which is quite lovely. It's a little tangy and tart and I had to pee all day, every day, but it was kind of a lovely thing to sit and stay hydrated."

The "Gossip Girl" actor wasn't the only one who was enjoying the amenities. Tom Riley remembered how his character's daughter, Emma — played by Samsara Leela Yett — loved to eat the soup at Anna's house.

“Samsara, who plays Emma, my daughter, ate bowl upon bowl upon bowl of it," he explained about the first episode. "In between takes, once we cut for the day, she had it in her pockets for the ride home. Like, she loved it.”

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" premiered on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 28. Bell told TODAY that she had to fight to keep the name that way after Netflix suggested that it might be too long.

“I said, ‘No way’ because, here’s a little tip of the hat. This show is definitely, it’s a satirical psychological drama,” she said.

“It’s based on all of these psychological novels that were written for women, by women,” Bell added. “The formula’s always the same. She drinks too much. She might be mixing it with pills. She thinks she sees a murder. No one believes her. There’s so much formula to it that we thought it was about time that somebody poked fun at it."

“So, we’re hoping that the title will tip you to the fact that we are making fun of the genre the entire time," she continued. "And I think, I didn’t know I’d been waiting to do my best sort of bad acting my whole career for this show.”