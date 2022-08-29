Kris Jenner responds to rumors Scott Disick has been 'excommunicated' from the family

Kris Jenner is out here settling rumors: Scott Disick is still considered a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Responding to a Paper magazine Instagram post that said Scott Disick had "reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians," Jenner wrote that Kourtney Kardashian's ex is still "a special part" of the family.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!" Jenner commented, along with two emojis — the face with hearts and the heart eyes.

The Paper magazine story was referring to reporting from Page Six, which quotes unnamed sources allegedly close to Scott Disick saying the father of three hasn't been spending as much time with the group because the family's priority is with Kourtney Kardashian's new husband, Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick in 2016. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Scott Disick has not yet responded publicly to the report. The rumors come three months after Kourtney Kardashian — who shares Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 7 with her ex — married Barker. Though Scott Disick did not attend the wedding, he's been filming reality show "The Kardashians" with the family.

In the premiere episode of the the show that aired in April 2022, the 39-year-old was candid about his feelings towards the new marriage and that “for the first time” in his life, his feelings are “finally starting to change.”

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, like, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” he told Khloé Kardashian.

The first episode of the show opened with a family barbecue in 2021 prior to Kourtney Kardashian and Barker's October engagement. Kim Kardashian took a moment to note that Scott Disick hadn't been invited to the gathering.

In a later conversation with Khloé Kardashian, Disick said that being left out of the event had been “hurtful.”

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful,” he said. “Especially when I don’t have another family to go to.”

He added that he would “rather be around (Kourtney and Barker) and be around my family than not at all.”

The 38-year-old Kardashian sister said that Scott Disick hadn't received an invite for his own good.

“Everyone knows he’s still in love with Kourtney, it’s not a secret. But this is 100 percent the happiest I’ve seen Kourtney,” Khloé Kardashian said during a confessional interview. “I know how much Travis and Kourtney love each other.”

Disick spoke in a one-on-one interview, saying that his ex Kourtney Kardashian has “all right to despise me” for the “horrible” way he treated her “for years," though he still misses her.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend,” he said. “Now we’re really just more of co-parenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”