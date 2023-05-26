Kris Jenner says Scott Disick will ‘always have a special place in the family’ in sweet birthday post

Kris Jenner will always have love for Scott Disick.

In a May 26 Instagram post, the "Kardashians" star sent birthday wishes to the 40-year-old and shared two pics of them together, as well as some photos of Disick with his kids.

"Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!" she wrote. "Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always.

"You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family. You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!"

Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Jenner's oldest daughter, Kourtney, with whom he shares three kids, was a regular presence on the Kardashians' E! reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," that ended in 2021. He appears less in the family's new show on Hulu, "The Kardashians," which debuted in 2022 and documents Kourtney Kardashian's romance with now-husband Travis Barker.

When Paper magazine shared an Instagram post in August that said Disick had “reportedly been ‘excommunicated’ by the family” when he didn't make many appearances in the show's second season, Jenner gave her two cents in a comment.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she wrote. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"

In this month's Season Three premiere of "The Kardashians," Disick made an appearance when he talked to Kim Kardashian about her love life.

In the comments of Jenner's post for Disick's birthday, fans said they were glad to see him back on the show.

"Love him on the show! The show is not as good without him!" one person wrote.

Another said, "One of my favorites, helped make the show what it is. Happy birthday scott."