Kourtney Kardashian planned her big pregnancy reveal around her and her husband, Travis Barker.

In June, Kourtney revealed she was pregnant when she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," at a Blink-182 concert that Barker was performing at in Los Angeles.

But in Season Four, Episode 10 of "The Kardashians," it was revealed that Kris Jenner had no clue her daughter was going to announce her pregnancy that way.

"She found out on the news, my mom. She wasn’t very happy, rightfully so," Khloé Kardashian said in the episode.

Kris explained that she learned of Kourtney's pregnancy when she woke up and turned on the news the next day.

"We had left the TV on the night before, woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punk'd," she said. "I’m like, did someone put this up? And I realized it was the ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. But I just didn’t know she was going to announce it."

Khloé added, "I said on Saturday, ‘Wow, mom’s feelings are really hurt that you did this, blah blah blah, and she was like, ‘I forgot.’"

"She forgot she had a family," Kris said. "That's what pregnancy brain does. It's wild how that happens."

In a confessional, Kourtney said she wasn't really thinking about her family when she planned her pregnancy reveal.

"I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the L.A. concert and didn’t think that they would care to come," she said. "And I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego. It’s not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else."

She added, "This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff because it’s not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I’m like, 'Ah, I see why I didn’t invite you to that other thing.’"