Kourtney Kardashian got emotional as she opened up about her kids not being there for her engagement to Travis Barker.

“I do wish that my kids were here,” the mom of three said during a confessional on the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. “I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise.”

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October, with Barker surprising Kardashian with a ring at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Many of their close family members, including Kourtney’s sisters, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall, were on hand for their special moment.

However, their mom, Kris Jenner, made the decision not to include Kourtney’s three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

“I’m not sure if any of us know exactly how they’re going to react. I think it’s her decision to break it to her kids how she wants,” Jenner said in the lead-up to the engagement.

At another point in the episode, Jenner said that involving Kourtney’s kids might have put their dad in an uncomfortable position.

“Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us,” she said. “So you know what? This is the right thing to do ... that’s the way I feel about it.”

In her confessional after the fact, Kourtney teared up as she reflected on her kids not being invited.

“I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best,” she said.

The episode also showed Kourtney stepping away from her engagement dinner to share the news with her kids over the phone. Her daughter, Penelope, could be heard crying when she found out.

“Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means,” Kourtney said. “You know, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

Later in the episode, Khloé also shared empathy for Penelope’s reaction.

“Penelope is upset,” she said. “I think they think they’re losing their dad. I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and you’re replacing him. When you’re a kid, you think you have to pick one, so P’s reaction is understandably OK.”

Near the end of the episode, Disick shared that he was frustrated on behalf of his kids that they weren’t invited to their mom’s surprise engagement.

“I mean, they were upset,” he said during a heart-to-heart discussion with Khloé. “They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there, and they weren’t there. Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding.”

He added that he didn’t understand why they couldn’t have been there.

“I mean me personally, if I got engaged 50 minutes away, I would have just sent someone to just get in the car and drive my kids here,” he said. “I mean, we were acting as if the place was 10 hours away.”

He also shared that while he is genuinely happy to see Kourtney happy with Barker, he wants to be sure they are on the same page when it comes to their children.

“They can have their life. I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do,” he said. “I definitely think that Kourtney and I need to speak about certain things that she doesn’t really want to.”

“We’ll get there,” he added. “We always do.”