Kourtney Kardashian Barker is feeling her "thicker" physique in the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

In the third episode of the second season of the reality show, released on Thursday, Oct. 6, Kardashian said that her body has changed since she started IVF treatments eight months ago, and she loves the way that she looks.

"My a-- is amazing," Kardashian raved. "I'm so into my thicker body. I looked at photos of my body when I was so skinny. It is cringey." She added that when she was "super skinny," she was also struggling with feelings of anxiety around not eating.

“When I’m super skinny, just no. I’m not happy," she said. "I used to go so much by weight. Oh my God."

While undergoing IVF, Kardashian revealed that she gained several pounds and is no longer "stuck on the number" that shows up on her scale.

Her new husband, Travis Barker, is also a fan of her body changes. Kardashian said he tells her that she's "perfect" every single day and doesn't tolerate her talking negatively about her appearance.

"If I make one complaint, he's like, 'Oh, you're perfect. You're so fine. ... You've never been better.' And now I'm like, I'm so into it," she laughed.

"Having a partner who's so supportive of me and is always complimenting me no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually, to the point where I love the changes now," Kardasian continued.

However, the Poosh founder noted that undergoing IVF has also taken a toll on her body "mentally and physically." And it's "taken a lot" for her to feel comfortable with how she looks, especially when people ask if she's pregnant on social media.

"Obviously, we wish that," Kardashian said of possibly welcoming a child with Barker. "If it’s in God’s plan, then it is.”

"I also love being curvier," she added. "It's just channeling that clean energy and embracing the woman that I am."