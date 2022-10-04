Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and Travis Barker aren't living together yet

Who says that all married couples have to live together?

In the Tuesday, Oct. 4, episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and husband Travis Barker are still living in separate homes after their May 2022 wedding.

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids and what does life look like now? So for the most part, I think we're getting those things in place," she said.

Barker's children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler include Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick.

In an effort to blend their households, Kardashian said that she's been having family dinners at Barker's house, which is only a block away from hers.

One day, she does plan on living in the same household as the Blink-182 drummer and his kids. But until that happens, Kardashian has just been enjoying this "special" and "cool time" that she gets to spend with Barker every night when he comes over to visit her.

"We have our routines within our house. Like, when the kids are at their dad's house, I stay at his house and there are still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in between. But, I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning and then I go straight to his house and have matcha," Kardashian explained. "He has it ready for me."

"And then we have matcha and talk and hang out, and then work out together, and then we start our day," she continued.

The Poosh founder noted that Barker always makes time to see her no matter how late he's working at night. And if she's not home, he'll still come over to hang out.

"We have like a thing," Kardashian said.

"We have two spots where we can hang out," she added.

When asked whether she feels the pressure to quickly move in with Barker, Kardashian replied no. However, she did say that they have already started looking for houses.

"We just haven't found it," she said.