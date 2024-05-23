Kourtney Kardashian is recalling the "urgent fetal surgery" she underwent in September 2023 that saved her son's life.

At the time, Kardashian was pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky.

On the premiere episode of season five of "The Kardashians," Kardashian explained that she had a "high-risk doctor" come to her house to do "a scan" of her baby, right before Barker was getting ready to leave for his tour. She said it was then that the doctor realized that something was amiss with her pregnancy.

"He wanted me to see a couple of specialists," she explained. "And I had to go in for fetal surgery, where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

"I was like who can take me because they were like, you can't eat or drink and someone has to drive you, and then my mom took me and then that's when Travis flew home," she said.

On X, Barker's Blink-182 band said their drummer had to return home to deal with an "urgent family matter." Therefore, they were going to postpone a couple of shows in Barker's absence.

However, Kardashian said the most "awful" part about the whole ordeal was that Barker couldn't get any updates about her surgery because the Wi-Fi was broken on the plane he took to get back home.

"By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery because it was like, they had to do it right away," she said. "So my mom took me to the surgery and then Travis, as soon as he landed, came straight to the hospital and then took over and slept at the hospital with me."

"I said to him after, I was like, you're really my husband," Kardashian said about the matter.

While thinking about how everything played out, the Poosh founder said she feels "grateful" that everything happened the way it did because the timing of the procedure saved her baby's life.

"Dr. Radd was like, 'That was a trauma and I want you guys to be able to take a second and know that was really traumatic,'" she said, adding that the physician told her the surgery was not "age-related" at all.

"It's just a super rare thing that happened," she said. "But then, after this happened, I was like, God's got this. We're good. This is a miracle and we're just going to be super positive."

Following the surgery, Kardashian said she felt "good," even though she was "mostly on bed rest" because of the procedure.

"There's a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery, so I'm not allowed to drive. I'm not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I'm really not leaving the house," she said at the time.