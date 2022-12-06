Tributes to the late Kirstie Alley, who died Dec. 5 at 71, continue to pour in on social media. The latest: Her former husband, fellow actor Parker Stevenson, who shared a throwback photo of the pair with some kind words.

"Dear Kirstie," Stevenson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, "I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker"

The Emmy-winning actor, who won two Emmys (for "Cheers" and "David's Mother") died after a battle with cancer that was recently discovered.

Parker Stevenson and Kirstie Alley at the 49th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1992 in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Stevenson, 70, and Alley were married from 1983-1997, and co-starred in the miniseries "North & South: Book 2, Love and War" in 1986. They adopted two children, William True in 1992 and Lillie in 1994, after she experienced a miscarriage. The couple divorced in 1997.

Stevenson and Alley at the Steve Kanaly Invitational Celebrity Ski Classic, circa 1990. Vinnie Zuffante / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Comedian Kevin Nealon responded in Stevenson's Instagram comment feed, "Very sorry, Parker. Thinking of you and your family.🙏🏼"

True and Lillie wrote in a statement Dec. 5, "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Before tying the knot with Stevenson, the "Cheers" star was married to Bob Alley from 1970-1977.