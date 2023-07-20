Kim Kardashian is eerily unrecognizable in 'American Horror Story' teaser

"American Horror Story" released a teaser for its upcoming twelfth season featuring stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian.

The FX anthology series posted the reveal on Twitter, captioning the video “Listen Closely #AHSFX.”

Kardashian, a newcomer to the “American Horror Story” cast, is hardly recognizable in the video.

In contrast to her usual Hollywood glamor, Kardashian wears spiky false lashes and sports long, pale hair as she unnervingly rocks a baby in her arms.

The next season of the show is titled "American Horror: Delicate" and will premiere on August 1. The plot is based on the upcoming novel "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine, which is described in the cover blurb as “the feminist update to 'Rosemary’s Baby' we all needed" by fellow author Andrea Bartz.

Kardashian announced that she would be joining the show's cast in another creepy teaser posted on her Instagram on April 10.

She cryptically captioned the post with emoji of eyeballs and a drop of blood.

Co-star Emma Roberts also posted the video on her Instagram page, which she captioned “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.”

Though Kardashian has been a reality star since 2007 due to her hit series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and follow-up Hulu show “The Kardashians,” her role in “American Horror Story” will be one of her first major film or television projects.

"American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy expressed his excitement for Kardashian's role in the upcoming season.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in April. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”