Kim Kardashian and daughter North are twins in matching black wedding outfits

Kim Kardashian and 8-year-old daughter North donned matching outfits for sister Kourtney's Italian wedding celebration with Travis Barker.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan headed over to Portofino, Italy, for the nuptials. The famous family was photographed in a series of extravagant Dolce & Gabbana outfits throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a photo of herself in a stunning black lace gown. She paired the vampy look with a large emerald cross necklace and the same platinum blonde hair that she sported at the 2022 Met Gala.

North also matched the high-fashion gothic look, pairing a Dolce & Gabbana purse and robe with black combat boots.

On Instagram, Kardashian shared photos of the mother-daughter look along with other behind-the-scenes images from Kourtney’s wedding. Kardashian highlighted a photo of her and North posing for a picture in her Instagram stories.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, wear matching black outfits for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"My baby with me in Italy," she wrote, under an image of herself facing away from the camera. North is the oldest of Kardashian's four children with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Earlier this week, Kourtney wed Barker in a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress. According to Vogue, her veil featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary and it also had the same words that are tattooed on Barker's skull including “family,” “loyalty” and “respect.”

After the wedding was over, Barker and Kourtney were pictured sitting on a boat together, and on the ship, Barker tried to remove his bride's lace garter from her thigh with his teeth.

The whole time, Kourtney was smiling from ear to ear.

"Cheers to forever 🥂👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🍾🦓🛥," she captioned the sexy pics.

Kourtney and Barker's Italian wedding comes after they held their first wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas. The first ceremony wasn't legally binding, so the pair followed it with another, more official ceremony in May.

