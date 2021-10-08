Nerves? Nah. Kim Kardashian West has comedy chops in new ‘SNL’ teaser clip

No funny business here: Kim Kardashian West is getting set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.

The reality TV star and businessperson teased her highly anticipated appearance on the late-night sketch show in a pair of bits showcased in a new promo video.

In the first, Kardashian West stands onstage, flanked by musical guest Halsey and cast member Cecily Strong, announcing she’s hosting “SNL.”

“Oh, my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?” Strong asks.

“Absolutely not,” Halsey replies.

“We already said no when you pitched that backstage,” Kardashian West adds.

Kim Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse of what goes into her "SNL" preparation on her Instagram story. kimkardashian / Instagram

“OK, you could hear me,” Strong says. “I wasn’t sure ‘cause security had me in a headlock.”

In the second bit, Kardashian West once again says she’ll be hosting with Halsey as musical guest before Strong asks if she’s nervous about doing sketch comedy.

“Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” she asks.

“No,” Strong says.

“Memorize lines?” Kardashian West asks.

“No, there are cue cards,” Halsey says.

“Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” she asks.

“No, absolutely not,” Strong says.

“This is so easy,” Kardashian West says.

“Yeah, well, I guess it is,” Strong says.

Kardashian West’s appearance will mark the second episode of “SNL’s” 47th season. And there’s no pressure in making comedy gold, either: The long-running show has won the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series for five consecutive years.

Related: