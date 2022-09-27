Kim Kardashian posts a video trying to climb stairs in a tight dress — and the internet went wild

Kim Kardashian will do anything for fashion.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the SKIMS founder shared a funny TikTok video of her struggling to walk in a skintight Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore during Milan Fashion Week.

In the clip, Kardashian hilariously approached a flight of stairs and proceeded to hop on each stair to make it to the top.

She then came across another flight of stairs and tried to climb it by taking extremely tiny steps in her silver heels.

On the last flight of stairs that Kardashian encountered in the video, someone tried to hold the back of her dress so she could climb the stairs more easily.

The video ends with Kardashian trying to get into a car, but since her dress is so tight, she jumps in and gets a little help from someone in the vehicle who pulls her into the car.

In the comments, people talked about Kardashian struggling to walk in the dress and some agreed that it was truly "iconic."

"Kim will always be iconic. idc what anyone says," one person wrote.

Another said, "Kim will do anything for a good outfit slay."

A third wrote, "I really don’t understand how anyone can say you’re talentless after this."

One person wondered why "The Kardashians" star didn't just pull her gown up. "I mean, I get it. But am I the only one that would’ve just pulled my dress up? 😂"

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

However, another user thought Kardashian wasn't able to do it because of the dress material, writing, "Is a crystal dress it would probably break if pulled up to high."

But nonetheless, most agreed that Kardashian looked hilarious trying to walk up a flight of stairs in her dress.

"The walk reminds me of the principal waxelplax from fairly odd parents 😂," a social media user joked.

Another said, "This had me in literal tears 😂."

"Someone should have built an elevator right there and then 😭" a third wrote.