Kim Kardashian says she's 'learned so much about skin care' from Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has taught girlfriend Kim Kardashian a thing or two about skin care.

While talking about her new skin care line on TODAY, the Skims founder said that she and Davidson are both one and the same.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I've learned so much about skin care, actually, from him," she said. "He's really into skin care."

"That's, like, our thing. We go to dermatologists and facials," Kardashian added.

In Season One, Episode Eight, of “The Kardashians,” the reality TV star recalled a time when Davidson decided to put "pimple medicine" on her nose after he found her obsessing over a “big pimple” on her face.

“He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away and I was like, 'ah,’” she said with a smile.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, got together after she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October. While appearing on TODAY, Kardashian said that her relationship with Davidson did take her by surprise because she was just "looking for something different" after she filed from divorce from ex-husband Ye West (formerly Kanye West) in February 2021.

"I felt like I just wanted new energy," she said.

After they got together, Kardashian consulted a lot of people on when the comedian should meet her four kids, North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, whom she shares with the "True Love" rapper.

"Luckily, I have a sister that has been through it all and we talked about it and I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it. So I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker," she said. "And I think it's different for everyone and different things work for different people, but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."

Kim Kardashian tells Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she's learned a lot about skincare from boyfriend Pete Davidson. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Even though Davidson has yet to make an appearance on the "The Kardashians" and is only heard having a conversation with Kardashian in the Season One finale, Kardashian still talks about him a lot in her confessionals.

“Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it,” she said in Season One, Episode Nine, of the show. “He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things."

"One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f---ing horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life," she added.