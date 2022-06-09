Kim Kardashian reveals simple gesture from Pete Davidson that surprisingly turned her on

Pete Davidson knows exactly what girlfriend Kim Kardashian likes.

On Season One, Episode Nine, of "The Kardashians," Kardashian, 41, recalled a time Davidson, 28, made her feel "so f---ing horny" when he suggested a place for them to eat.

Kim Kardashian (L) and Pete Davidson make an appearance in London on May 30, 2022. MEGA / GC Images

"Pete is such a good, good person. I can't even explain it," she said. "He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things. One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty,' and I was like, 'Oh my God, you are making me so f---ing horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life."

Kardashian recalled this sweet story after Davidson surprised her with a container of Dibs ice cream on her flight to the Dominican Republic.

The Skims founder was headed there to shoot her part of the cover for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that also featured Ciara, Elon Musk's mother, Maye, and singer-songwriter Yumi Nu.

“I swear it’s like the cutest littlest things,” Kardashian said while taking a bite out of the dessert on the flight.

Although Davidson wasn't there to see her expression, Kardashian said that she really appreciated the gesture and she revealed how the "Saturday Night Live" comedian knew about her love for Dibs.

"You have no idea," she said. "We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I'm obsessed with Dibs. But you can only get them at like gas stations these days."

Kardashian loved the snack so much that she later asked for it in the Dominican Republic when she was dining with a few people.

However, when she was eating it on the plane, Kardashian started to question if Davidson's gesture was really "sweet" because she was heading to the tropical country to do a swimsuit photo shoot.

"Is it sweet? Or is it like being a d--- because I have a swimsuit shoot and I shouldn't have eaten that. Thanks, a------," Kardashian joked.

While the Skims founder neglected to say if she's in love with Davidson, she noted that he was pretty confident about their relationship when they first started dating.

"So Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We're doing really really good. Pete said, 'I'm going to grow on you, just wait,'" Kardashian recalled.

"...He knew. He's like, 'I give it four months in and you're going to be obsessed.' And I was like, 'Oh, we'll see,'" she added.