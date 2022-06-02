Kim Kardashian reveals the NSFW reason why she and Pete Davidson got together

Kim Kardashian finally revealed how she and Pete Davidson got together after she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October.

In Season One, Episode Eight, of "The Kardashians," Kardashian, 41, said that she wasn't looking for a relationship with the 28-year-old comedian. But after they kissed in their "Aladdin"-themed sketch on the show, she decided that maybe it was time to "try something different" because she heard that he had "BDE," also known as "big d--- energy."

"So this is how it went down with Pete," she said in a confessional. "I did 'SNL,' and then when we kissed in scene. It was just a vibe and I was like, 'Oh s---. Maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my after-party," she recalled. "Everyone was at my after-party."

He "does not give me the time of day," Kardashian continued. "So a few days later, I called the producer at 'SNL' and I was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' And they were like, 'Yeah,' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like: Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, like I need to just like jumpstart my — I was just basically DTF."

DTF is an abbreviation for "down to f---."

In her confessional, Kardashian noted that it's not all about sex with Davidson because she truly admires how "thoughtful," "humble" and "genuine" he is.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stick out their tongues while wearing sunglasses on Instagram. kimkardashian / Instagram

"Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met. Like the best heart," she said.

She added that even though people like him for being funny, that's the "fourth" thing that she cares about.

"I never knew you can just be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym from someone that I never thought would even go to the gym or had been to the gym before," she told Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

After the pair got together, Kardashian said that Meagan Fox told her that she "never" saw it coming.

"After we got together and it was like a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, 'Is this s--- for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago and like, I was like, Dude, you have a better shot of like, me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number like never gonna happen. Do not ask us,'" Kardashian said.

However, everything worked out for the best and now the Skims founder adores all the small moments that she gets to share with Davidson. She recalled a time when he put "pimple medicine" on her nose after she fell asleep obsessing over a "big pimple" on her face.

"He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away and I was like, ah,'" she recalled with a smile.

"That is so cute," Khloé responded, before saying that she heard "the 40s are magic."

Kardashian agreed.

"No seriously," she said. "When I turned 40, everyone said it's the best sex of your life. And Grandma kept on telling me 40 is the best sex, and I was like, 'OK, I'm ready.' And so far...," Kardashian said as she winked at her sisters and cracked a smile.