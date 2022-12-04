Kim Kardashian is sporting a new shade of blond these days.

Though the 42-year-old has been going blond for the past several months, Kardashian showed off a new, honey-colored look on her trip to Miami.

At W Magazine and Burberry's Art Basel party on Dec. 1, Kardashian first showed off her transition from icy blond hair to her latest golden look. Wearing her hair loose, falling past her waistline, she sported a custom VEX bandeau top, along with multi-colored pants and black heeled boots.

Kim Kardashian is seen on Dec. 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida. MEGA / GC Images

Following her reveal, Kardashian's hair stylist Chris Appleton posted a photo to Instagram of the SKIMS founder's new style, accompanied by the caption, "Honey 4 Miami" with a honey pot emoji.

The picture was followed up by a series of photos of Kardashian, one of her in an all-black outfit that she wore at Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel party, where Travis Scott and 50 Cent performed. "Miami vice," wrote Appleton.

The star's new look is similar to that of her sister Khloé Kardashian, also in Miami last week. Appleton shared a photo of Khloé wearing her light brown hair in a voluminous half-up-half-down ponytail, calling the style “Miami glam.”

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin attend Wayne & Cynthia Boich's Art Basel Party on Dec. 02, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

In her own Instagram post, Khloé donned the new hairstyle, a black tank top and black jeans with the caption, "Miami is always a good idea." Her hair stylist responded, "So is big hair u hottie."

Kardashian originally created a buzz back in April when she revealed a new bleach blond look. Taking to social media, Kardashian said that she dyed her eyebrows and was trying on a blond wig for a "special shoot." She was back to her classic dark hair hours later.

Then in May, all eyes were on Kardashian as she walked the 2022 Met Gala in one of Marilyn Monroe’s original iconic dresses — her bright blond hair no longer a wig.