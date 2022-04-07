Kourtney Kardashian has some explaining to do.

During Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kardashian opened up about her private wedding ceremony with Travis Barker in Las Vegas earlier this week.

While appearing on the late-night TV show with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner, the 42-year-old said that she and Barker, 46, technically didn't get married because they were unable to obtain a marriage license at 2 a.m.

“So you wanted to get married for real, but were unable to get married for real,” Kimmel said while trying to get the facts right.

“We just did it anyways; it’s what’s in the heart,” she said.

When Kimmel showed a photo of the couple that night, he asked if everyone in her family knew she was heading to the altar with the Blink-182 drummer.

"I knew and Khloé knew," Kris Jenner said.

"I was on FaceTime," Khloé Kardashian added.

But Kim Kardashian? She didn't know until she woke up the next morning.

"She put it in the group chat," she said. "Like, 'Oh, hey guys, and by the way, I got married last night.' I woke up to like a million texts."

After Khloé Kardashian noted that their group chat can sometimes get “vicious and crazy,” Kimmel joked that the Kardashian-Jenner messages should have their own reality show called "Family Group Chat."

"We had to change the title to positive chat because it was becoming vicious," Kourtney Kardashian said.

Kendall Jenner said she sometimes mutes the chat because of how many messages she'd receive in a day.

"I'll check my phone like 20 minutes past when someone starts the chat and there's like 200 messages in my phone... depending on how it's going off," she said.

On Wednesday, both Kourtney Kardashian and Barker shared photos of their wedding ceremony on Instagram.

In the pictures, the couple, clad in black leather jackets, hugged and kissed one another in front of an Elvis impersonator.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she wrote in the caption. "Practice makes perfect."

Barker, wrote in his post, along with several emoji, "What happens in Vegas."

The couple headed to Vegas after they got engaged in October 2021. Barker proposed to the reality TV star after less than one year of dating.