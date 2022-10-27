Kim Kardashian shows off over-the-top Halloween decor: ‘Really creepy situation’

Kim Kardashian has a passion for Halloween and often celebrates by unveiling elaborate family costumes each year.

But this year, it’s Kardashian’s home that’s really dressed to impress.

On Oct. 26, she gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at her bone-chilling residence.

"I decided to do like a skeleton theme and had these bones and skeleton trees made," the reality TV star and SKIMS founder explained in a video tour shared on Instagram.

And she wasn’t referring to tiny trees with that description. Two massive white timbers mark the entrance to the walkway that leads to her house. While the trees look weathered from a distance, it isn’t until the camera zooms in close that it becomes clear they're actually made up of what appears to be hundreds of fractured skeleton decorations.

From there, a coven of hooded figures can be seen in the yard, surrounding a bonfire. But it's the décor that lines the walkway that the 42-year-old loves most.

"My favorite part are these hands," she said of the clusters of plaster hands reaching up from the ground. "I had a molding party, and they were all molded. These are like my kids hands, these are my niece and nephew’s hands. You can see some of our friends hands. I did everyone that we know that wanted to come over for a little hand mold."

Her own hands made it into the spooky mix, too, as did her knife-wielding chef's hands.

Framing her front door was what the mom of four simply called "this skull thing" — a huge arch covered in bony heads. And the frights didn't end there. The video goes on to offer a glimpse of the entire "really creepy situation" she has inside, too.

Kardashian is known to take a theme right over the top when it comes to any celebration, as she did with daughter North's 9th birthday camp-rific bash in June. But according to the comments that followed her Halloween post, her fans and followers think she's really outdone herself this time.

One dubbed the decorations "catacomb with a k," while another called it "terrifying."

As for Kardashian herself, in the caption that accompanied the post, she just referred to it as, "Perfect Halloween 2022.