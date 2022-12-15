Will Kim Cattrall join 'Emily in Paris'? Darren Star weighs in

Will Kim Cattrall ever make a guest appearance on "Emily in Paris?" The show's creator, Darren Star, isn't ruling it out.

The talented duo famously worked together on “Sex and the City,” and they still maintain a close bond. Cattrall even supported Star at a recent premiere event for “Emily in Paris.”

Many "Emily in Paris" viewers can't help but compare the hit Netflix show to "Sex and the City," so they're naturally curious to know if Cattrall will ever pop up on the streets of Paris with Emily (Lily Collins).

"It would be amazing to have Kim on the show,” Star said during an appearance on SiriusXM this week.

But before that happens, the 61-year-old wants to make sure he writes the perfect storyline for Cattrall.

"It’s all about finding the right role because she doesn’t want to come on as Kim. She doesn't want to come on as Samantha (her 'Sex and the City' character). We've gotta find something special and worthy of her," he explained.

Cattrall recently attended the world premiere event for “Emily in Paris" and Star said he “adore(s) her.”

“It was great to have her there,” he said.

Star and Cattrall at the "Emily In Paris" Season 3 world premiere. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

During the interview, which featured several members of the "Emily in Paris" cast, the host suggested that William Abadie (who plays Antoine) had previously said she could play his mistress.

"I didn't say that, but I will concur with that," he replied.

When asked if viewers can expect any other guest appearances (aside from a potential one from Cattrall) in future seasons of the hit Netflix show, Starr said he certainly hopes so.

“It’s always fun to have surprises,” he said.