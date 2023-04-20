Khloé Kardashian teases that she and 'single K sisters' should go on 'Love Is Blind'

Netflix might want to get in contact with the Kardashians after seeing Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, April 19, Kardashian shared a carousel of photos of herself with Alexa Lemieux from Season Three of "Love Is Blind," and in the caption, she revealed whether or not she would be into appearing on the reality TV show.

Kardashian wrote, "When Hulu and Netflix collide. @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins. I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Lemieux commented, "Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr."

In the comments, fans shared how they felt about a Kardashian being on the show.

"Celebrity LIB.. yesss I’m here for it," one person wrote.

Another comment read, "Hahahah yes that would be so epic! A Kardashian season of love is blind!!! It would break the internet."

A third person added, "That would be fun if you went on LIB."

However, some fans said they couldn't see it, especially since Kardashian has such a distinct way of speaking, and the show is all about finding love without seeing or knowing what the other person looks like.

"Immediately no," one person said.

"Your voices are too distinct for LIB," read another comment that ended with a crying-laughter emoji.

On her Instagram account, Lemieux also shared photos of herself with the Good American co-founder. But instead of talking about a potential "Love Is Blind" and Kardashian collab, she spoke about her similarities with Kardashian.

"For all those that call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr," she captioned her post.

In the comments, fans couldn't help but agree with Lemieux. One person said, "I never thought of it before. But y’all do favor each other."

Lemieux first appeared on Season Three of "Love Is Blind," where she met her husband, Brennon Lemieux.

Since the show first premiered in 2020, it's gained popularity and has even caught the eye of Kim Kardashian.

Shortly after Season Three premiered in 2022, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "Who is watching Love Is Blind Season 3??? It’s soooo good."