Kevin Costner shares inspiring message about aging in 68th birthday message

Happy birthday, Kevin Costner!

The Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor and director turned 68 on Jan. 18, and he celebrated his big day by giving his fans and followers the gift of a meaningful message.

“Don’t believe what they say about getting older,” Costner wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself as John Dutton on the neo-Western drama “Yellowstone.” “Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time.”

Costner himself makes a good case for that philosophy. In addition to his age-defying appearance, the star, who over the course of more than 40 years in the entertainment business has delivered iconic performances in films like, “The Untouchables,” “Field of Dreams” and “Dances With Wolves,” is enjoying yet another career high at 68 with his popular “Yellowstone” portrayal.

Costner signed off his post by thanking those who'd already sent him "birthday wishes" — and as the comments that followed his message proved, he had many more to be thankful for, including one from a member of his television family.

"Happy birthday to the coolest tv grandfather and legendary coworker a kid could ever have!" wrote Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on "Yellowstone." "I hope there’s cake on your plate tonight 🎂"

And the official "Yellowstone" Instagram account also paid tribute to Costner on his big day, wishing him "a very happy birthday" and giving his fans a few glimpses of the actor in character on the series.

Costner recently earned an accolade for his work on the Paramount+ show. On Jan. 10, he won best actor in a drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes. But he wasn't able to accept the honor in person.

The father of seven took to Instagram that day to explain to his fans that due to the recent California floods, he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, were stuck "on the wrong side of the town."

He added, “Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her."