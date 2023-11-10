Kendall Jenner hilariously struggles to cut cake, 1 year after the cucumber-cutting incident

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kendall Jenner's kitchen skills might still need a bit of work.

On Season Four, Episode Seven, of "The Kardashians," Kendall Jenner showed the kitchen is not her "safe space" when she struggled to cut a slice of cake for herself on the show.

It all happened when she met up with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner to celebrate the birth of her new baby horse.

"Happy Birthday," Kris Jenner told Kendall Jenner while bringing out a birthday cake.

"Guys, this is so silly and cute," Kendall Jenner said after blowing out the candles.

Kendall Jenner in season 4 of "The Kardashians." Hulu

At that point, the model started searching around the kitchen for a knife to cut the cake. But instead of taking out the proper utensil, she pulled out an icing spatula from a drawer and asked if that was the proper tool to use.

"Is this the proper — like, I don't want to use the wrong thing to cut?" she said while waving around the icing spatula.

"Kendall, that's an icing tool," Khloé Kardashian explained. "That's how you ice a cake."

Heeding her sister's words, Kendall Jenner then searched again and pulled out a pie server, which she used to cut the cake.

However, it proved to be a little bit difficult for her as she struggled to pull the slice out and put it on her plate.

"That was harder to cut than it should have been," she said.

In a confessional Khloé Kardashian talked about the awkward moment and said she's aware that her sister doesn't have the best skills in the kitchen.

"Honey, clearly the kitchen is not your safe space. She's not a good food cutter," Khloé Kardashian joked.

In June 2022, Kendall Jenner showed off her lackluster kitchen skills when she tried to cut a cucumber in a really awkward way on "The Kardashians."

Once the moment went viral, Kendall Jenner responded to it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Tragic!” she said.