Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for 'Kenan & Kel' reboot on 'SNL'

The '90s were alive and well on Dec. 3's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The show had a meta parody of the '90s Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel," which starred longtime "SNL" star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as best friends.

In this version, host Keke Palmer — who announced she was pregnant during her monologue — is the mastermind of an ill-conceived reboot, "Kenan & Kelly."

The sketch starts with Thompson, in a confessional interview, recounting how the show came together. "It all happened so fast," he says, looking wistful.

Cut to Palmer greeting Thompson, seemingly during her "SNL" host rehearsals. She then pitches the idea of a project to Thompson. "I got this idea for a reboot," she says.

The "SNL" sketch recreated the opening number of the show, which had one major change: Instead of Kel Mitchell's Kel, the show starred Keke Palmer's Kelly.

“I had already sold the show before I even met Kenan. I told the producers we wrote it together," she says in her own confessional.

The "SNL" sketch recreated Rigby's, the convenience store where the character Kenan works.

Like Kel, "Kelly" loves orange soda. At one point, she chugs "$5,000 worth of orange soda," then blames her cravings on being pregnant with Kenan's child (Thompson explains that Palmer, gunning for an Emmy, mixes in dramatic moments and it "doesn't work").

But the highlight of the sketch came when the real Mitchell showed up and cradled an orange soda like his character once did.

But as Thompson said, this was a ramatic cersion of "Kenan & Kel." Kel is shot during a robbery at Rigby's! As Kelly cradles him, she makes one last reveal — this time, about the father of her baby.

"Kel's the father! I slept with him just ti hurt you! Why do I hurt the ones I love most?" Palmer-as-Kelly says.

The sequel is "not good," Thompson says. The camera then pans out to show Mitchell sitting next to him. They joke that Jordan Peele hired them to star in a sequel to "Nope," entitled "Yes."

People online said the "millennial hearts" were happy to see the former Nickelodeon stars reunited.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October 2022, 44-year-old Thompson said "Good Burger," his 1997 movie with Mitchell, would make for a sketch.

"I want to say ‘Good Burger’ would work — just the adult version or something like that,” he said. “Adults having to work at ‘Good Burger or whatever that version would be. A lot of the interstitial straight-to-camera things remind me of early Weekend Update when they were doing Roseannadanna and like those very straight to camera without anybody’s help.”