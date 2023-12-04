Kenan Thompson says he and Kel Mitchell had a ‘falling out’ years ago. Here’s why

Kenan Thompson is peeling back the curtain on a rift he had with Kel Mitchell.

The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon series “All That,” which they parlayed into the 1997 hit movie “Good Burger.” The duo recently reunited in the movie “Good Burger 2,” but Thompson says their relationship had previously gone south.

“It was more of a separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like not a lot of communication,” he said Dec. 4 on TODAY.

So, what happened?

“Originally, it was just us kind of looking for our own individualism, basically, as adults, taking a breather from being a duo because we both came into the game as individuals,” he said.

“And we were placed together because we worked so well together and all that. It was just a journey of being adults. Time passes and more time passes and it just became ridiculous.”

Thompson, whose new book, “When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown,” comes out Dec. 5, said it got to a point where they couldn't "even remember what it was” that caused the trouble.

He said they finally managed to get in touch over the phone and patch up their differences.

Kel Mitchell as Ed and Kenan Thompson as Dexter in "Good Burger 2." Vanessa Clifton / Paramount+

“When you have a real friendship, it was five minutes into the phone call, we were back” he said. “It was like, what were we waiting on all this time? You just never really know until you actually have that talk.”

The duo was recently in “Good Burger 2" together. Thompson plays Dex and Mitchell is Ed, a pair of buddies working in a fast food restaurant called Good Burger.

Thompson said the disagreements he and Mitchell had highlight something truly unfortunate — that they wasted time.

“It’s also time wasted, which is one of the biggest crimes I think you can do in life, is just waste time,” he said.

“It feels so good to be back with my brother and the movie is doing well. We’re so appreciative, looking forward to the next chapters,” he said.

The chemistry still appears to be there, too, even after all these years.

“It was just so natural, just fun, to work with my brother and just laugh all day,” Mitchell told TODAY.com last month about reprising their “Good Burger” characters.

“It was like no time had passed when a lot of time had passed, but it was such a pleasure because (of) probably that hiatus,” Thompson told TODAY when he and Mitchell appeared on the show last month.

“You know what you miss when it’s gone kind of thing and, man, it was such a pleasure to be working so much with my brother again. The guy makes me laugh the most.”