Ken Jeong walks off ‘The Masked Singer’ after Rudy Giuliani reveal

Rudy Giuliani had barely taken off his disguise on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night when Ken Jeong had seen enough.

"The Hangover" star and judge on the show walked off the stage shortly after it was revealed that it was the 77-year-old former mayor of New York City and former personal attorney for ex-president Donald Trump in the jack-in-the-box costume on the Fox show.

"I'm done," Jeong could be seen saying.

Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be the latest performer in disguise on "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / Fox

The other judges stood in shock after having guessed that it might have been Robert Duvall, Al Roker or Elon Musk.

Jeong stood with his arms folded.

“No, that’s not Robert Duvall,” he said glumly.

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed, OK?" judge Robin Thicke said.

Giuliani then belted out a rendition of George Thorogood's "Bad to the Bone."

The former mayor has been in the midst of multiple controversies, including repeatedly making false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and having his law license suspended in New York and Washington, D.C., for his statements about voter fraud.

Host Nick Cannon asked him why he came on the show with "all of the controversy" that's surrounding him.

"I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani said on the show.

"I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this," he continued. "And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it’d be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun."

The episode was taped in January, and Deadline reported in February that Giuliani made an appearance that caused Jeong to leave the stage.

