Why Ken Jennings says he was caught ‘off guard’ by Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ exit

The news of Mayim Bialik no longer co-hosting “Jeopardy!” was not on Ken Jennings’ big board.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” Jennings, now the solo host of the beloved game show, told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published Dec. 26.

“I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it,” he added.

Bialik announced earlier this month that she will no longer serve as co-host alongside Jennings. She was appointed to the position in 2022.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’” she wrote on Instagram Dec. 15. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”

Jennings and Bialik officially took over as co-hosts after a string of guests filled in following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020.

Jennings’ introduction to “Jeopardy!” was as a contestant, which he says made it “weird” when he initially tried to host.

“I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me,” he said. “I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster. It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go.”

Jennings said his goal is that the show will outlive him just as it did the founding host, Trebek.

“I loved growing up with ‘Jeopardy!’ where Alex was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it’s impossible to fill those shoes,” Jennings said. “But it’s such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man.”