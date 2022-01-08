Kelly Clarkson performs ‘special’ Kellyoke from Broadway hit ‘Waitress’

Sing it, Kelly Clarkson!

The singer started her show on Friday by belting out "She Used to Be Mine," of the most iconic songs from the Broadway musical "Waitress." As Clarkson sang, two dancers graced the floor behind her, adding a unique twist to the powerful rendition.

Once Clarkson was done with the heartbreaking ballad, she revealed why she decided to open her show with the song.

"I've always loved that song, but there's actually a special reason I sang it today," Clarkson said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Clarkson then proceeded to show her fans a special request from the official Twitter account associated with "Waitress" on Broadway.

"RT if you think @KellyClarksonTV & @kellyclarkson should do a Waitress #Kellyoke of 'She Used to Be Mine' before the end of our Broadway run," wrote the account, joking in a follow-up tweet that it "never hurts to ask" for what you want.

"Sara Bareilles, who I love, who is an original cast member even retweeted it, so I couldn't pass up the invite," Clarkson continued.

Bareilles also wrote the music and lyrics for the show and was nominated for a Tony Award for her work.

Fans loved Clarkson's rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" so much that they took to social media to give her some praise.

"America voted correctly one time, and that was for Kelly Clarkson," one fan said, referencing Clarkson's 2002 "American Idol" win.

Another tweeted, "It’s clear that Kelly Clarkson can out sing any artist’s discography and I just love that for her."

A third added, "If every single Kellyoke was posted on Spotify every day, I think Kelly Clarkson would be the most streaming artist on it!"

After a 2015 opening and more than 1,500 performances on Broadway, "Waitress" closed its doors in January 2020. In September 2021, after Broadway theaters reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, the crowd-pleasing musical returned for a limited run in September 2021.

However, the show ended up closing down two weeks earlier than expected in December 2022 due to a rise in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant.

Ciara Renee, the last actor to star in the musical, also appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to talk about what it was like to play the lead role.

"It's been wild and strange and beautiful. I obviously, like everyone else in the theatre community, so missed performing and telling these beautiful stories. But to be able to step into this story, which is just so wonderful and so human, and of course with this incredible music by Sarah Bareilles and the spread by Jessie Nelson. It's a dream come true," Renee said.

