Kelly Clarkson performs a powerful cover of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’

There's nothing ironic about how awesome Kelly Clarkson's latest "Kellyoke" performance was.

The singer belted out a captivating rendition of Alanis Morissette's '90s hit "Ironic" in the latest episode of her talk show and we're pretty sure you'll have it stuck in your head all day after listening to it.

As she does with all her cover songs, the 40-year-old put her own twist on the iconic single, and she totally nailed it. The mother of two commanded the stage in a green printed dress, brown belt and boots, and she put the focus on her vocals by starting the song off with only her music director Jason Halbert on the piano.

"It’s like rain on your wedding day/It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid/It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take/And who would’ve thought? It figures," she sang.

While the performance got a mellow start and had more of a ballad feel to it at first, Clarkson's band Y'all surprised her studio audience right before the final chorus and turned up the music to lend the song an edgy rock vibe.

Clarkson was pitch-perfect throughout the cover, and her YouTube followers seemed to appreciate the soulful interpretation.

“So good Kelly. Literally gave me chills,” one wrote in the comments section of the video.

"What a heartfelt rendition, Kelly made me remembers my childhood more as I’ve heard this song as a child. Applause to the band too," another commented.

Clarkson is a pro at switching up her style and showing off her range during her "Kellyoke" segment. Last week, the singer exhibited her vulnerable side while covering Demi Lovato's emotional song "Anyone."

The week before, she channeled another pop phenomenon when she sang Britney Spears' 2008 hit "Womanizer." Earlier this month, Clarkson also tried her hand at George Michael’s iconic song “Careless Whisper.”

Keep the hits coming!