Kelly Clarkson says she's not ready for a relationship after her divorce

Kelly Clarkson is putting herself first these days.

While interviewing Shannen Doherty, who is going through a divorce, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Dec. 20, Clarkson spoke about her own journey post-split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

After the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star confirmed that she’s ready for love, Clarkson replied that she’s “not there,” adding, “I am still in the stage of, like, really enjoying me.”

“I’m like you right now,” Doherty clarified. “I’m enjoying my time. It’s been a very hard year for me and it was a very devastating — like you — thing to go through.”

“But I rolled over and I cuddled with my dog in bed and I had a moment with — her hair got caught in my mouth and I went, ‘Maybe I’m ready for love,’” she continued with a laugh.

As a fellow dog woman, Clarkson said her pups have taken over her bed since the divorce and would “hate the next person that came in,” to which Doherty agreed.

“I like dog love for the moment,” Clarkson said. “I think too there’s a lot to learn about yourself in a relationship and how you are in a relationship. I think I need a little more work on that end of it.”

The “Breakaway” singer and Blackstock reached a divorce settlement in March 2022 and currently share joint custody of their two children, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remy, 7.

As a child of divorced parents, Clarkson said in a March episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast she understands what her kids are emotionally going through.

“I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it,’” she said. Clarkson added that she tells her children, “That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.”

In a conversation on Glennon Doyle’s “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast in June, Clarkson said her former relationship with Blackstock was her first real adult relationship.

“I literally was, like, basically single until, like, 30 ... I just mean, like, real relationships, it’s really only him,” she said. “I’m pretty good at rocking life like a loner.”

At the time, Clarkson again emphasized the value in being alone after breaking off a relationship.

“Sometimes it’s nice just to be alone and just in your own world and experiencing your own bliss,” she said.

Last month, Blackstock appealed a ruling that he is required to pay back Clarkson $2,641,374 in commissions received, stemming from the time he served as her manager.

Clarkson and her legal team accused her ex-husband of unlawfully obtaining work for her on projects like “The Voice” and the Billboard Music Awards, among others, from 2017 to 2020 when he was her manager, according to court documents.