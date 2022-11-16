Kelly Clarkson’s latest Adele cover will knock your socks off

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” is Adele-ight.

Clarkson wowed fans with her cover of Adele’s hit “Rumour Has It” on her talk show on Nov. 16.

Clarkson stood in place in a patterned dress by her microphone, while lights flashed across the stage. The clip starts off subdued, hinting at what’s to come, while Clarkson flashes the vocal range that has made her a star. She takes a pause between the first and second verse before amping up the track and then bringing it home with a literal wink as she wraps up the song.

“Rumour Has It,” which appears on Adele’s 2011 album, “21,” rose as high as No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012. Clarkson’s fans were blown away by her cover.

“This song sounds like it was written for Kelly,” someone wrote on YouTube. “Amazing job once again. Kelly never disappoints!”

“Ain’t nothing you can’t do Kelly!! LOVE it!!” another person commented.

“She can literally make any song sound like it’s made for her,” one fan raved.

Adele and Kelly Clarkson at the Sony Music Grammy Reception on Feb. 10, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. Larry Busacca / WireImage

“Adele and Kelly should do a duet,” someone else suggested.

“Kelly you have to cover more (Adele) songs,” one fan pleaded.

Clarkson has indeed tried her hand at covering Adele before. In fact, she practically made it a hobby last year on “Kellyoke.” In March 2021, she sang “Water Under the Bridge” and followed that up about a month later when she covered “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).”

In June of that year, she went for the trifecta when she performed “Rolling in the Deep,” which, like “Rumour Has It,” appears on “21.”