Kelly Clarkson sings soothing duet of ‘Almost Paradise’ from ‘Footloose’

Whether you know the song “Almost Paradise” from the 1984 flick “Footloose” or from the reality show “Bachelor in Paradise,” one thing’s clear: It’s a perfect ballad for “Kellyoke.”

On Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," half of the original duo who sang "Almost Paradise... the Love Theme From 'Footloose'" joined Clarkson to croon the 1980s tune.

Ann Wilson, who usually performs with her sister Nancy Wilson as Heart, originally sang the song with Loverboy's Mike Reno. The tune reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984 and was one of three top 10 hits from the "Footloose" soundtrack. (The other two were Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" and Denice Williams' "Let's Hear It for the Boy.")

More recently, it's been used as the theme song for the reality series "Bachelor in Paradise."

It's a refreshing change to go from a male/female combo sharing the notes to two belters who know just where to place the harmonies and soaring choruses. Clarkson wore a flowing midi dress with a design that fell somewhere between camouflage and animal print, while Wilson, 71, rocked an all-black jacket and pants combo.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has duetted during "Kellyoke": last October, she and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon stepped into Sonny and Cher's shoes for a rendition of "I Got You Babe"; in June 2021, she brought on Carnie and Wendy Wilson (of Wilson Phillips fame) to sing the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows"; and in late 2020, she and Brett Eldredge paired up for "Under the Mistletoe." And that's just for starters!

Ann Wilson also joined Clarkson for a chat during the show, revealing that "Magic Man" is one of a couple of Heart songs she's definitely grown out of.

"That was written when I was in my super-early 20s with my first love," she said.

"Don't you bash 'Magic Man,' ma'am," warned Clarkson with a smile. "I will actually tackle you!"