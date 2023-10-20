Kelly Clarkson teams up with Alanis Morissette on hauntingly beautiful version of 'You Oughta Know'

Kelly Clarkson and Alanis Morissette joined forces to perform a stirring duet of Morissette's classic breakup anthem "You Oughta Know."

The two Grammy winners performed the 1995 hit Oct. 19 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” turning the furious rock song into a hauntingly gentle anti-ballad.

Dressed in a hot pink jacket and blouse, Morissette, 49, sang the song's first verse accompanied by two musicians to her right playing acoustic guitars. Clarkson, 41, then joined in to add a delicate high harmony to the song's pre-chorus.

"'Cause the love that you gave that we made wasn't able to make it enough for you to be open wide, no," the pair sang.

"And every time you speak her name, does she know how you told me you'd hold me until you died? 'Til you died?/ But you're still alive," they continued.

The duo's voices soared together on the song's searingly angry chorus, during which Morissette's scorned-lover narrator admonishes her ex.

"I'm here to remind you of the mess you left when you went away/ It's not fair to deny me of the cross I bear that you gave to me/ You, you, you oughta know," she and Clarkson sang.

Afterward, Clarkson fell to her knees in joyful disbelief. "That just happened!" she gushed of singing with the Canadian pop star.

"I love you so much," she told Morissette moments later as the two embraced.

Just prior to the pair's duet, Morissette told Clarkson that she still enjoys singing “You Oughta Know" nearly 30 years after recording it because she knows how much the song means to listeners.

Morissette relayed a story about her former landlord discussing "You Oughta Know" with her after the song became a hit.

“She ran into me and she said, ‘I just have to tell you that I didn’t like your music when it first came out, and then I got divorced,’” Morissette said, as Clarkson began laughing.

“'And now I love you,'” Morissette recalled her landlord telling her.

During her appearance on the show, Morissette shared more stories and insights from her long career and also collaborated with Clarkson on more of her songs, including her 1996 hit "Ironic" and her 2019 single "Reasons I Drink."